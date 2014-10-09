Monster 12.9-inch iPad Gets Delayed (Report)

Apple seems poised to unveil a slew of new products at its Oct. 16 press event, but those hoping for a super-sized iPad may have to hold out a bit longer. According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, production for Apple's purported 12.9-inch iPad could be delayed until 2015 in order for Apple's suppliers to focus on the high demand for the now-scarce iPhone 6 Plus.
Apple sold a record 4 million iPhone 6 and 6 Plus units in the phone's first 24 hours, and those who missed the first wave of 6 Plus units have to wait until as long as November to receive their orders. Based on the WSJ's report, it seems Apple wants to get its first-ever phablet into the hands of more users before moving on to its first-ever 12.9-inch tablet.
Also dubbed the "iPad Pro," Apple's rumored super-slate could arrive with a choice of either 2K (2560 x 1600) or 4K (4096 x 3072) displays. Like the purported iPad Air 2, the iPad Pro is expected to pack a Touch ID fingerprint reader, as well as the speedy Apple A8 processor that debuted with the iPhone 6.
An Apple patent from earlier this year suggests that the company could be prepping a beefed up Smart Cover with a full keyboard for the iPad Pro, which could help the slate rival Microsoft's Surface in the productivity space. And while it sounds like a stretch, the 12.9-inch iPad has been rumored to support both iOS 8 and a mobile version of OS X, which would allow the iPad Pro to double as a touch-enabled MacBook.
It might be a while until we get an official word on Apple's biggest-ever iPad, but we expect to at least see refreshed iPad Air and iPad mini models at the company's Oct. 16 event. We'll be at the big show in Cupertino, so stay tuned for all the big announcements.
Sources: Apple Insider, The Wall Street Journal
For the record, I'm not a fanboy, I own both an iPhone for work and an Android for personal. Just pickin' on those hypocrites... and I do that for anything, not just phones.
I know where you're coming from but your misguided on one important fact. The people who were making fun of your Note 2 and 3 TEND to not be the same people that are interested in a 6+. I know the people around my life that made fun of the Note 2 and 3 are still the ones that think the 6+ is too big. However, the people who were jealous of large android phones are the one saying 'finally' now that the larger phones are released. There are plenty of Apple fans that don't like the big iPhone 6/6+. Anyways, just my 2-cents from the cheap seats.
People see the size and think it's bad but once you get your hands on it and use it for a few hours you will never go back to a tiny screen again.
The only reason tablets are currently 10" is because technology isn't yet at the point to produce a 12"-13" tablet at a reasonable weight and (arguably) price. The 10" tablets are right around 1 lb, while 12"-13" tablets are closer to 2 lbs. For comparison, several 11" and even 13" laptops are hovering right above 2 lbs. 1 extra pound may not sound like much, but it makes a big difference for a device you hold in one hand a poke with the other to use.
(Also note that the 7" tablet form factor very closely mimics the dimensions of a paperback book. Another incredibly successful size format.)
Nah, I feel ya, but what I'm referring to are the ones (at least ones I know of) that jumped on the iPhone 6+ after they mocked my Note 2 a few years ago. I understand not all those that make fun of the size of the Note series jumped to 6+, I was just making a general assumption to the ones I personally know. Maybe I shouldn't generalize so much :)