Last Minute iOS 13 Leaks Reveal Dark Mode and Refreshed Apps

It’s the day of the WWDC 2019 keynote, but there’s still a couple of last minute leaks and rumors that need to be looked at before we find out for sure what’s coming to iOS 13.

(Image credit: Ben Geskin)

Firstly, there’s another leaked image of iOS 13’s Dark Mode, coming from Ben Geskin (via 9to5Mac). His image also shows the new design for the Reminders app, which has been seen in a leaked iPad screenshot prior to this but in its normal color scheme.

(Image credit: 9to5Mac)

As you might expect, the iPhone version condenses the app down into what looks to be a series of menus, rather than displaying the section headings and the reminders side by side. The darker colors match up with those seen in the previous leak, and will no doubt be much appreciated by your tired eyes when you decide to check your list of tasks late at night.

(Image credit: 9to5Mac)

Also, there’s a chance that iPad users will soon have access to a native calculator app when they update to the next version of Apple’s mobile operating system. A rumor from Twitter user PineLeaks (via TechRadar) claims that the calculator may only be a function located in Control Center, rather than a full app with an icon and so on, but that’s still a handy feature that unbelievably wasn’t already present on the Apple tablets.

As we said before, Apple’s WWDC begins today (June 3), at 10AM PT/1PM ET/6PM BST, and you can watch the WWDC keynote live on a few different platforms. If you don’t have a chance, then be sure to check back here to find out exactly what Apple has planned.