iOS 12 Complete Guide: Tips, Tricks and How-Tos for Your iPhone

iOS 12 is available today. Find out how to make the most of all the new features with our step-by-step advice.

How to Register Two Faces in Face ID on iOS 12

When the iPhone X launched last fall, the phone’s nearly edge-to-edge display crowded out the Home button’s fingerprint sensor. So Apple introduced an innovative way to unlock the device: Face ID.

But use Face ID, and you’ll quick notice that only one person’s face can unlock the iPhone X — less than ideal for families who share devices. (If you wanted to give your kid or partner access, for instance, you couldn’t do that.)

Apple opened up Face ID just a smidge with iOS 12, which adds an Alternate Appearance feature for adding one more person to Face ID. Here’s how to set it up.—Caitlin McGarry

1. Open the Settings app.

2. Tap on Face ID & Passcode.

3. Enter your phone’s passcode.

4. Scroll down and select Set Up an Alternate Appearance.

5. To set up Face ID, you need to move your head around in a circle so the depth-sensing camera can capture your head from different angles.

6. Follow the on-screen instructions.

7. Move your head around clockwise to complete the circle.

8. When the first scan is done, tap Complete and do a second scan.

9. Tap Done to use two faces to unlock your phone, authenticate purchases and other security measures.

To add another face to your Face ID, you have to wipe both faces from the feature and begin again. Tap Reset Face ID to start over.

