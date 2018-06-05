Eureka! iOS 12 Simplifies Closing iPhone X Apps

We asked, and Apple delivered. In iOS 12, due out this fall, it's a whole lot easier to close apps on the iPhone X.
How bad was the problem in iOS 11? More than 1.1 million people read our tutorial on how to close apps on the iPhone X. That's a very big, and bad number. It's so frustrating that Tom's Guide Editor in Chief Mark Spoonauer named closing apps "the one thing Apple should fix in iOS 12."
MORE: 15 Essential iPhone X Tips to Get Up and Running
Want proof? YouTube video maker Dom Esposito tweeted a screen recording of how easy it is to close iOS apps on an iPhone:
iOS 11 required users swipe up from the bottom, and then long press on the app they want to close. Only then, would users be able to force-quit apps, by either swiping up or tapping a small minus icon at the top left corner of the app.
iOS 12 fixes this by removing that frustrating long-press, so you only need to swipe up to see the multi-app view and then slide apps to the top of the screen to close them. You know, just like how it works on the notch-less iPhones with home buttons (removing said button pushed Apple to shake up how iOS is used).
There aren't many proven benefits of closing apps -- it's best used as a way to force-quit frozen or crashed apps -- but closing apps that you don't use as often does allow you to keep your favorite apps closer to the front of the stack.