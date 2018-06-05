Trending

Eureka! iOS 12 Simplifies Closing iPhone X Apps

Apple's finally solving one of the most-frustrating aspects of owning an iPhone X: closing apps.

We asked, and Apple delivered. In iOS 12, due out this fall, it's a whole lot easier to close apps on the iPhone X.

Credit: Shaun Lucas/Tom's Guide

(Image credit: Shaun Lucas/Tom's Guide)

How bad was the problem in iOS 11? More than 1.1 million people read our tutorial on how to close apps on the iPhone X. That's a very big, and bad number. It's so frustrating that Tom's Guide Editor in Chief Mark Spoonauer named closing apps "the one thing Apple should fix in iOS 12."

Want proof? YouTube video maker Dom Esposito tweeted a screen recording of how easy it is to close iOS apps on an iPhone:

iOS 11 required users swipe up from the bottom, and then long press on the app they want to close. Only then, would users be able to force-quit apps, by either swiping up or tapping a small minus icon at the top left corner of the app.

iOS 12 fixes this by removing that frustrating long-press, so you only need to swipe up to see the multi-app view and then slide apps to the top of the screen to close them. You know, just like how it works on the notch-less iPhones with home buttons (removing said button pushed Apple to shake up how iOS is used).

There aren't many proven benefits of closing apps -- it's best used as a way to force-quit frozen or crashed apps -- but closing apps that you don't use as often does allow you to keep your favorite apps closer to the front of the stack.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • drcures 05 June 2018 19:42
    I don't agree that force closing apps doesn't help. I don't care what Apple says in regard to how well they handle RAM, my iPhone 7+ with 3 GB of RAM still slows down when more than a few apps are open. The phone runs much smoother with nothing running open in the background. I know that it uses a little more battery power to close the apps and open them again, but the apps that you're using runs better when there is either nothing or very few apps running in the background. It seems like a maximum of about 3 apps in the background is all that the RAM can handle before it slows down. Not sure why Apple doesn't just add some RAM, it's dirt cheap. Hey wait, then they could do multitasking like android.
