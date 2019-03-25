Apple Pushes Out iOS 12.2: News+, AirPods 2 and More

Hot on the heels of its service-themed special event today (March 25) where the company introduced its News+, Arcade and Apple TV+ platforms, Apple has pushed out iOS version 12.2 to the masses.

The main addition in this update is the new Apple News experience, with support for Cupertino's magazine subscription service. With News+, customers will get access to more than 300 magazines digitally across all of their Apple products, including Mac, for a monthly fee of $9.99. So far it's only active in the U.S. and Canada, though more territories are coming. The new service brings a new app, and it's available now to iOS 12.2 users.

The latest update to iPhones and iPads also includes support for Apple's just-announced second-generation AirPods. Additionally, four new Animoji — shark, giraffe, owl and boar — are debuting on iPhone X, XS and XR, as well as 12.9- and 11-inch iPad Pro models that support the feature.

Apple's news subscription service may be live, though you're going to have to wait until to fall to experience Apple TV+ — the company's new hub for bundled TV channels as well as its own content. The new Apple TV app likely won't arrive until closer to the service's fall launch, but at least today, iPhone and iPad users running iOS 12.2 will have the ability to search for content with "Hey Siri" commands.

Likewise, Apple's new credit card isn't quite ready for the public yet, but some of the associated refinements to Apple Pay are live today on iOS 12.2. The Wallet app now displays credit and debit transactions below the selected card, and Visa debit card customers who also use Apple Pay Cash can now initiate instant transfers to their bank accounts.

There are loads of other tiny tweaks and enhancements, from Safari to AirPlay and even some additions hidden in code that should enable AirPower support once Apple's missing-in-action wireless charging pad finally sees the light of day. You can download the update now by heading to the Settings app, then tapping General, followed by Software Update.

