iOS 12.0.1 Doesn’t Fix This Huge Problem

Apple's most recent iOS update brought a number of important updates and fixes. But there are a couple big problems it still hasn't addressed.
First, iOS 12.0.1 is sending iMessages to the wrong people, Forbes reports. This is a problem that several past iterations of Apple's operating system have had. As always, it has to do with Apple IDs.
Everyone who is signed in with the same Apple ID now receives the same text messages, regardless of which number they're intended for. This is obviously a big problem for parents whose kids use their Apple ID, or people who use multiple devices for different purposes.
We're not sure if Apple actually plans to fix this one. Conveniently for the company, this feature discourages spouses from using the same Apple ID. And when you have your own Apple ID, you need to pay for your own music and apps.
The update also doesn't fix some other bugs, such as the decline in cellular connectivity many new iPhone XS and XS Max users have reported.
Plus, 12.0.1 has introduced new problems of its own. Users are seeing decreases in battery life and Bluetooth connectivity, and some have even reported that their phones can no longer make or receive calls.
There's one silver lining: The new iOS fixes the bug that prevented new iPhone models from charging if their screens were off.
So if that's been bothering you, it may be worth downloading the update. Otherwise, it seems like a bit of a disaster, and I'll certainly be holding off.
On Apple ID's, iCloud, App Store & iTunes Store settings...
All of this can be a little confusing since you can use your Apple ID (aka iCloud) as your iTunes & App Store ID but you absolutely do not have to. It's smart for each family member to have their own FREE Apple ID for all of the various services that are personalized to each member of your family. That's the way Apple planned for Apple ID's and iCloud services to be used... by INDIVIDUALS.
If you also want to share an iTunes or App Store ID, you absolutely can do that as well, although now with Family Sharing, it's far less needed to share purchases. For folks just now getting into the Apple ecosystem, I would setup separate everything and deploy Family sharing. It does keep things much cleaner.
Messaging issues... On the iPhone, there are straight SMS and MMS text messages which use your carrier's messaging services.
Unique to Apple devices, there is ALSO iMessage. iMessage is tied to your Apple ID (iCloud) and allows for end to end encrypted communications using your iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch and even your Apple Computer. It's extremely useful but it is completely optional. You do not need to turn it on.
If folks are having their messages showing up on another person's iPhone, verify that you're NOT using the same Apple ID for any of your iCloud services. If you are sharing, you absolutely could get messages echoed to devices you hadn't planned to. I say "could" because, even this is configurable in your messages settings.
I imagine that folks who are having issues with some or all of this, simply do not have their Apple ID/iCloud/App Store/iTunes Store settings correctly configured in their devices. I would urge those folks to contact AppleCare (usually FREE) for help or to set up a FREE Genius Bar appointment at your nearest Apple Store. You could have many if not all of your issues solved in less than an hour.
BTW, I am a cross-platform user & network support analyst with more than 35 years of IT experience, just in case you were wondering. ??