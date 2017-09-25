Intel's Project Alloy Is Dead

After touting the possibility of exploring virtual worlds with a standalone headset, Intel has killed Project Alloy before it even had a chance to get off the ground.

(Image credit: Intel)

Intel has ended its Project Alloy efforts to instead focus on technologies that will power other companies' virtual reality and augmented reality products, the company told Road to VR in a statement. Intel will instead invest in its RealSense depth-sensing technology, as well as Thunderbolt, WiGig, and Optane.

"All of these Intel technology solutions are supported by a robust portfolio of software capabilities, and we’re building out a VR support ecosystem, from software design kits to reference designs, to spur innovation that’s enabling rich and immersive content," the company said.

Intel made a splash last year with the unveiling of its Project Alloy VR headset concept. The company said that it could use its technology to create a completely wireless virtual reality experience, differentiating it from headsets like the Oculus Rift and others that don't allow for as much free movement.

Intel said at the time that Project Alloy was designed for reference for industry partners that would built headsets based on the company's design and technology. Intel had hoped to get Project Alloy-based products on store shelves by the end of this year.

While Intel didn't say exactly why it has ended Project Alloy, it's possible the company didn't attract the kind of interest in its technology that it might have hoped.

"Project Alloy served as a great proof of concept for Intel and the industry – showing what’s possible in a high-performance, immersive and untethered VR experience," the company told Road to VR in a statement. "What we’ve learned through Project Alloy will inform future efforts."

Intel didn't say if it would consider designing or even manufacturing its own headsets to compete with those from HTC, Oculus, and others.