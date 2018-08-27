Apple's Free 200GB iCloud Deal Has a Catch

Apple, seemingly tired of iCloud users who never pay for storage, is offering a ton of storage to new iPhone owners. Of course, though, there's a catch.

The deal, spotted on Reddit, gives new iCloud subscribers 200GB of space for 2 months, and will automatically renew at $2.99 per month if you don't cancel. Before those two months are over, though, you'll want to check how much storage you're using (open Settings, tap your name and tap iCloud), to see if you actually need that much storage, or if the default, free, 5GB plan is enough.

To cancel your iCloud subscription, you'll want to tap Manage Storage on the iCloud Storage screen, tap Change Storage, tap Downgrade Options, and then select the free 5GB plan.

While this deal makes sense to those looking to migrate a lot of data to iCloud, the $6 you save with this deal won't make much of an overall dent in your expenditures, even when compared to the cheapest iPhone, the $449 iPhone 6s. If you're interested in this deal, click here to check it out.

Right now, Apple offers three paid iCloud tiers: 50GB for $0.99 per month, 200GB for $2.99 per month, and 2TB for $9.99 per month. As someone who's using 271GB of his storage, I really wish Apple would offer a plan somewhere between its two costlier options, as I'm so far away from using the capacity I'm paying for.