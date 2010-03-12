Trending

iDongle Easily Jailbreaks Your iPhone

This device can jailbreak your iPhone via the dock connector.

Looking to jailbreak your iPhone but just don't want to deal with the possibly of bricking the device? Join the club. This new hardware-based jailbreaking device promises to make the transition easy.

Called the iDongle, it boasts the ability to jailbreak and activate an iPhone 3GS or iPod Touch running OS 3.1.2. Users simply plug the device into the dock connector. No computer connection is needed. It can even boot your current jailbroken device (tethered boot) if it's stuck in "recovery mode."

The drawback to the iDongle is that there's a limited supply. "For now, I only have a dozen of (working) prototype," said the iDongle's creator. "I need to raise some minimal funds to start manufacturing them in quantities, to lower the price as much as possible for the community."

While the idea is great, the developer may eventually suffer a legal wrath from Apple similar to the lawsuit raged by Nintendo in its fight against R4 mod chip piracy. Nintendo eventually won its battle, collecting over half a million dollars from an Australian company that distributed the Nintendo DS mod chip.

  • dman3k 13 March 2010 01:44
    if you want to root an iphone, get an android instead.
  • Hellbound 13 March 2010 01:57
    And a law suit in 3, 2, 1.............
  • 13 March 2010 02:01
    "if you want to root an iphone, get an android instead."

    This doesn't make any sense.
  • jrharbort 13 March 2010 02:06
    Anyone else think the name sounds a bit suggestive? Surely they could have come up with a better name.
  • mayne92 13 March 2010 02:09
    dman3kif you want to root an iphone, get an android instead.Never a fan of the iPhone...but def one for the Android!
  • 13 March 2010 02:09
    Does Apple get to sue twice, once for the device and second for the name? Since they think anything with an 'i' in the name beginning of the name is trademarked to them. They should register 'iLawsuit'
  • megamanx00 13 March 2010 02:10
    heh, iDongle
  • Trueno07 13 March 2010 02:36
    jrharbortAnyone else think the name sounds a bit suggestive? Surely they could have come up with a better name.
    Apple is releasing the Ipad here in a month or so.
  • 13 March 2010 03:05
    Yep, Apple will sue and win only because the dock connector is proprietary. Get the iDong while you can, people!
  • Abrahm 13 March 2010 03:28
    The saddest part is that you actually have to jailbreak a device that you bought.
