Foxconn Exec Clarifies Production for iPhone 5 Release

Last week a Foxconn recruiter reportedly said the iPhone 5 will go on sale in June. The comment arrived after a reporter for WBS News noted that the company just recently hired on 18,000 people at its Taiyuan factory. That said, it seemed as if Apple was getting back on track with its yearly June/July release schedule.

But South Korea's Maeil Business Newspaper is reporting a different release date. In a phone conversation with the paper, the head of human resources at Foxconn's Taiyuan factory admitted that the company just received the order for Apple's iPhone, seemingly verifying the recent need for an additional 18,000 workers. But then the Foxconn exec said the phone won't actually be released until October.

"Yes, it's true we are hiring a large number of workers," the human resources head told the paper, confirming the previous report supplied by WBS News. The exec then revealed the October release date.

If the report is true, then Apple plans to stick with the yearly October release kick-started by the iPhone 4S last year. However the original iPhone went retail on June 29, 2007, and continued the release pattern until late last year. The iPhone 3G arrived on July 11, 2008; the iPhone 3GS on June 19, 2009; and the iPhone 4 (GSM only) on June 24, 2010.

In 2011, Apple actually saw three iPhone releases: the black CDMA version of the iPhone 4 on February 10, 2011, the white GSM/CDMA version on April 28, 2011, and then the iPhone 4S on October 14, 2011. Let's also not forget the release of Apple's iPad 2, rounding out a very busy year.

For all we know, Apple may still surprise everyone and launch the iPhone 5 in June. For a while, rumors pointed to an October 2011 alongside the iPhone 4S, but obviously that didn't happen. But at this point, the release is a guessing game based on rumors and speculation, giving us something to do on a slow news day.