Trending

Repair Site Makes iPad 3 Prototype With Rumored Components

By

It's an iPad 3 jigsaw puzzle!

We've heard a lot of iPad 3 rumors over the last few weeks. However, today we bring you something a little more ... physical, than the usual source claiming the next iPad will be announced on March (or February) X, 2012. Instead of wondering if the next iPad will pack this display or that port, one repair site decided to take some of the rumored parts people have been talking about and see if they fit together.

AppleInsider reports that iLab managed to get its hands on three individual parts rumored to be in the next iPad: An LCD panel from Sharp, a back plate/casing, and a newly-designed 30-pin dock connector. The repair shop found that when put together, these components matched, suggesting that they may well be from an iPad 3 prototype. The dock-connector part matched right up with the screw holes on the case, as did the display.

Probably the most interesting part of all this is that the display from Sharp has a screen resolution that measures in at 2,048 x 1,536 and a pixel density of 264 ppi. This is significantly more the current generation iPad and the first iPad, both of which boast resolutions measuring 1,024 x 768 or 132ppi. However, it's not quite Retina display quality, as the iPhone 4's Retina display screen is a much higher 326 ppi.

When Apple launched the iPad 2 last year, the company surprised many by not including Retina display. Is it possible the iPad 3 won't have a Retina display either? All is expected to be revealed in the next few weeks.

Follow @JaneMcEntegart on Twitter for the latest news.      

23 Comments Comment from the forums
  • fyasko 15 February 2012 16:17
    all that resolution and you can't even watch "certain films" on it?
    Reply
  • lockhrt999 15 February 2012 16:23
    Prototype? Where's the new processor?
    my a$$.
    Reply
  • del35 15 February 2012 16:29
    Who needs all that resolution in such a small screen! Another marketing gimick for the clueless?
    Reply
  • ivyanev 15 February 2012 17:25
    high res is perfect for pictures ,but not as useful in rest of the time -12 pixel font is not readable in iPhone(for me) .Display size and contrast matters more to me than pixel size.
    Reply
  • watcha 15 February 2012 18:07
    Jane McEntegartHowever, it's not quite Retina display quality, as the iPhone 4's Retina display screen is a much higher 326 ppi.
    You could argue that it is a retina display - because you tend to hold tablets further away than phones.

    Remember, 'retina' can't be quantified as a specific PPI level for all devices. It's the level of PPI which is required for the pixels to not be distinguishable by the human eye at the average distance a normal user holds the device in question.
    Reply
  • deanjo 15 February 2012 18:10
    del35Who needs all that resolution in such a small screen! Another marketing gimick for the clueless?
    Compare an iPhone 4 display your best 1080p tablet display, if you cannot see the difference you are probably legally blind.
    Reply
  • watcha 15 February 2012 18:10
    ivyanevhigh res is perfect for pictures ,but not as useful in rest of the time -12 pixel font is not readable in iPhone(for me) .Display size and contrast matters more to me than pixel size.
    Where are you finding these unreadable fonts on the iPhone? As in, which application?

    All the native apps on iPhone are designed to be readable at that size (the resolution is irrelevant because the iPhone can automatically upscale so they are the same size on any iPhone), and on websites you can very easily and quickly zoom in to any size you want?
    Reply
  • zybch 15 February 2012 18:16
    deanjoCompare an iPhone 4 display your best 1080p tablet display, if you cannot see the difference you are probably legally blind.Of course you can see the difference, but the tablet i also a LOT easier to read than the teeny tiny 3.5" iPhone screen.
    There really is no reason for such a high res display in a device that has such a miniscule display area. 960x640 is really not a lot better than even the most average 4"+ phones these days, and doesn't come close to the top of the line phones and middle of the road tablets that can do proper HD.
    Reply
  • hardcore_gamer 15 February 2012 18:20
    Screw the tablets. I wanna see 4K resolution monitors.
    Reply
  • deanjo 15 February 2012 18:23
    zybchOf course you can see the difference, but the tablet i also a LOT easier to read than the teeny tiny 3.5" iPhone screen.There really is no reason for such a high res display in a device that has such a miniscule display area. 960x640 is really not a lot better than even the most average 4"+ phones these days, and doesn't come close to the top of the line phones and middle of the road tablets that can do proper HD.
    Hold them at the same distance and the iphone 4 display is still easier to read and the difference is still very noticable.
    Reply