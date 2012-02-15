Repair Site Makes iPad 3 Prototype With Rumored Components

We've heard a lot of iPad 3 rumors over the last few weeks. However, today we bring you something a little more ... physical, than the usual source claiming the next iPad will be announced on March (or February) X, 2012. Instead of wondering if the next iPad will pack this display or that port, one repair site decided to take some of the rumored parts people have been talking about and see if they fit together.
AppleInsider reports that iLab managed to get its hands on three individual parts rumored to be in the next iPad: An LCD panel from Sharp, a back plate/casing, and a newly-designed 30-pin dock connector. The repair shop found that when put together, these components matched, suggesting that they may well be from an iPad 3 prototype. The dock-connector part matched right up with the screw holes on the case, as did the display.
Probably the most interesting part of all this is that the display from Sharp has a screen resolution that measures in at 2,048 x 1,536 and a pixel density of 264 ppi. This is significantly more the current generation iPad and the first iPad, both of which boast resolutions measuring 1,024 x 768 or 132ppi. However, it's not quite Retina display quality, as the iPhone 4's Retina display screen is a much higher 326 ppi.
When Apple launched the iPad 2 last year, the company surprised many by not including Retina display. Is it possible the iPad 3 won't have a Retina display either? All is expected to be revealed in the next few weeks.
You could argue that it is a retina display - because you tend to hold tablets further away than phones.
Remember, 'retina' can't be quantified as a specific PPI level for all devices. It's the level of PPI which is required for the pixels to not be distinguishable by the human eye at the average distance a normal user holds the device in question.
Compare an iPhone 4 display your best 1080p tablet display, if you cannot see the difference you are probably legally blind.
Where are you finding these unreadable fonts on the iPhone? As in, which application?
All the native apps on iPhone are designed to be readable at that size (the resolution is irrelevant because the iPhone can automatically upscale so they are the same size on any iPhone), and on websites you can very easily and quickly zoom in to any size you want?
There really is no reason for such a high res display in a device that has such a miniscule display area. 960x640 is really not a lot better than even the most average 4"+ phones these days, and doesn't come close to the top of the line phones and middle of the road tablets that can do proper HD.
Hold them at the same distance and the iphone 4 display is still easier to read and the difference is still very noticable.