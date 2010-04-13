VIDEO: Samsung i8910 HD Multitasks 62 Apps

Trending

A custom ROM enables the Samsung i8910 HD to multitask 62 apps.

Could you imagine a smartphone running 62 apps at one time? That just doesn't seem possible, especially for those of us who thrive on taking down unnecessary processes in task-killer apps such as the one in the Droid. HDBlog.it has it all up and running flawlessly on a Samsung i8910 HD using a custom ROM by HyperX.

The device itself had 194 MB of RAM at boot-up, however with all the applications running in the background, there's apparently still 5 MB left to spare. A video, shown below, provides visual proof of the feat, showing apps such as Opera Mobile, YouTube, Quickoffice, RoadSync, PowerMP3 and many more running in the background.  The icons and menus are even tossed around without much effort.

Of course there's no hope for the battery to survive very long in such a scenario.

13 Comments Comment from the forums
  • borisof007 13 April 2010 06:45
    0_0
    Reply
  • ricardok 13 April 2010 06:58
    This is Symbian.. Nothing beats a Symbian device on multitasking..

    We can navigate using our GPS while making calls, listening to music and streaming it through our FM transmitter.

    I've done this dozen of times while travelling.
    Reply
  • heroofspirits 13 April 2010 07:00
    some one is a little late, ha ha. samsung just released a new firmware aswell for the AUSTRALIANs and work fair good.
    Reply
  • heroofspirits 13 April 2010 07:01
    heroofspiritssome one is a little late, ha ha. samsung just released a new firmware aswell for the AUSTRALIANs and work fair good.And by late i mean this article, i saw this when it first came out.
    Reply
  • toastninja17 13 April 2010 09:42
    My question: what is the point of running 62 apps at the same time?
    Reply
  • 13 April 2010 10:33
    WebOS did this a few months ago
    Reply
  • werxen 13 April 2010 10:38
    Slow.
    Reply
  • jimmysmitty 13 April 2010 11:33
    Ahh the Samsung Omnia HD. A phone we wont see for some time. Capable of full 720P HD playback for 6.8 hours (also its 8MP camera can record 720P HD video) as well as a 13.5 hour talk time.

    Man this would be a killer phone to have. Wonder if Android of WM7 would work good on it....
    Reply
  • kartu 13 April 2010 12:02
    jimmysmitty(also its 8MP camera can record 720P HD video)...As if more than 2MP would make any sense, with given optics...
    Reply
  • Clintonio 13 April 2010 15:16
    RicardoKThis is Symbian.. Nothing beats a Symbian device on multitasking..We can navigate using our GPS while making calls, listening to music and streaming it through our FM transmitter.I've done this dozen of times while travelling.I do this sort of thing regularly. Fring + Opera Mobile (w/multiple tabs) + Call + Putty (SSH client) + Music + Texting on my E71. It's pretty awesome.
    Reply