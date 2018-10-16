Trending

The Huawei Mate 20X Is a 7.2-Inch Monster Gaming Phone

Huawei just showed off one of the biggest Android phones we've ever seen.

Huawei’s Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro are dazzling Android flagships with top-of-the-line specs, but the Mate 20 X, unveiled at Huawei’s London launch event today (Oct. 16) is just insane.

The Mate 20 X sports a gigantic 7.2-inch display. That’s right: 7.2 inches. That’s larger than Samsung’s 6.4-inch Galaxy Note 9, which is one of the largest flagships on the market. Huawei says the Mate 20 X is comfortable to use one-handed, but we’re not entirely sure that’s possible. Like the Galaxy Note 9, the Mate 20 X comes with a stylus, Huawei’s M-Pen, to make it easier to use.

Aside from its supersized screen, the Mate 20 X packs in a massive 5,000 mAh battery. You’ll need it: Huawei designed a sophisticated cooling system that uses graphene film and a vapor chamber to keep the device from stuttering during lengthy gaming sessions. The Galaxy Note 9 also offers an advanced water/carbon cooling system, but Huawei says this is the first time graphene has been used to cool a smartphone.

The Mate 20 X has a few things on common with the other devices in the Mate 20 lineup, including a triple-lens camera with 40-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. The 20 X runs on Huawei’s 7-nanometer Kirin 980 chip with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device comes in two hues: Midnight Blue and Phantom Silver.

It’s unclear if this supersized phone will be available to buy in the U.S. The Mate 20 X goes on sale Oct. 26 for 899 euros.