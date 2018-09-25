This Could Be the Huawei Mate 20 Pro

These could be the first official images of the Huawei Mate Pro 20, leaked by renowned Huawei whisperer Roland Quandt.



Pretty back. Familiar-looking front.



(Image credit: Roland Quandt / WinFuture.de)

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro is slated to be a truly innovative Android phone — with extensive use of AI to make cool photographic and film effects. The leak shows a triple camera on the back, which would be similar to the Huawei P20 Pro. Plus, you may get the ability to charge Huawei’s version of the AirPods using the phone as a charging matte.

For better or for worse, apparently the Mate 20 Pro's display will have the same iPhone XS notch as almost every other flagship phone in the industry.

According to the German site WinFuture, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro will come in three flavors, codenamed Hima, Laya, and Everest. The site claims that Everest may be a larger phone or a “Porsche Design” model that will be more expensive than the other two.

The notch, WinFuture says, will hold the facial ID cameras as well a notification LED. The display size is unknown yet, but according to other sources, the site believes that it may be a 6.3-inch 3,120 x 1,440-pixel OLED screen with a fingerprint sensor built in.

The phone is allegedly powered by the new 7-nanometer Kirin 980 and come in three colors: black, blue (with a pinstripe effect) and “twilight”, a gradient that goes from bright blue to dark.

We will see the phones in an official presentation event in London, on October 16.