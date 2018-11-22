The HTC Vive Pro Gets a $100 Price Cut

Virtual reality is fun, potentially transformative and super expensive. Amazon's trying to help future-forward consumers with the last one, by knocking $100 off the HTC Vive Pro's otherwise steep pricing. Currently, on sale for $699, the Vive Pro is the way to go for VR app and game developers, or for aficionados who want a more immersive experience than the original Vive.

First things first. Finally, a VR headset that isn't black, white or gray. The Vive Pro is decked out in some eye-catching midnight-blue plastic. And while the new look is great, the comfort and cable management is even better. Thanks to some strategic head strap revisions, the Vive Pro is noticeably more comfortable than its predecessor. The company's streamlined the HTC Link, eliminating some of the original cables in favor of a single proprietary hook up.

But the biggest improvements come from the display and the audio. The headset is outfitted with a pair of 3.5-inch AMOLED screens with 1440 x 1600 per eye or 2880 x 1600 combined. It's a sizeable step up from the original's 2160 x 1200 or 1080 x 1200 per eye OLED display to the tune of a 78-percent improvement. And instead of plugging in a pair of headphones, the Vive Pro now sports integrated audio complete with spatial audio. It's a fancy way of saying you'll hear everything as if you were in a 360-degree space because technically, you are. The result is high-resolution visuals and audio, which only serve to enhance the experience.

HTC is constantly revising the user interface to make it easier to use and nicer to look at. HTC has also rolled out its Viveport subscription, which allows you to download a certain number of games or apps per month, depending on your subscription tier. True, you still have to have a decent amount of space to set the Vive up, but if you have the room, the Vive Pro is the way to go.