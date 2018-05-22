HTC Just Revealed U12 Plus Early: Here's All the Specs

Another day, another mistaken leak revealing HTC's plans for a new flagship.



HTC had been testing a subdomain on its website on Monday (May 21) that revealed the specs, design, and cost of its upcoming U12 Plus. Here's a breakdown on what was revealed from the leak, which was earlier covered by The Verge.

Design

It appears the HTC U12 Plus will break from other high-end handsets this year. Unlike so many others, the Android-based handset won't come with a notch. Instead, there will be a black bezel at the top and bottom of the handset, similar to traditional smartphones. A thin bezel on the left and right will maximize the handset's screen real estate.

Speaking of the screen, the site reveals a 6-inch display in the device. However, unlike other smartphones that offer OLED screens, the LG U12 Plus will ship with a WQHD+ Super LCD6 screen with a resolution of 2,880 by 1,440 pixels.

There's no physical home button beneath the screen, so you'll need to settle for a virtual home button. On the rear, you'll also find a physical fingerprint sensor and a horizontally aligned dual-lens camera array instead of the vertical alignment other companies are bringing to their devices.

Specs

Inside, the HTC U12 Plus appears to be standard fare. It'll run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and come with 6GB of RAM, according to the report. It'll also feature Boomsound speakers and have an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. A microSD card slot is there for up to 2TB of additional storage. The base storage in the handset is 128GB, according to the leak, but that could be just for one region.

Price

Perhaps the big question on everyone's mind centers on how much the HTC U12 Plus will cost. And although HTC Hasn't confirmed it, the site put its price at 5,888 yuan, which is about $920. At that price, the smartphone would be right around the cost of other flagship handsets, like Apple's iPhone X. But U.S. pricing could be considerably lower.

Of course, HTC isn't saying anything about its plans for the upcoming smartphone. And since it was discovered, the page had been taken down. But since HTC is planning to unveil its new smartphone on Wednesday, we won't need to wait long to find out whether the leaks are accurate.