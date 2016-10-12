HP Partners with Tommy Hilfiger, Juicy for 'Smarter' Watches

These are definitely not smartwatches for tech geeks. They're for fashionistas.

HP has just expanded its internet of things platform to power new "smarter" watches from several brands under the Movado umbrella, including Coach, Hugo Boss, Juicy Couture, Tommy Hilfiger and Scuderia Ferrari.

Available starting Oct. 27, the watches range from $195 to $325, but most cost around $295. What do you get for your money? Smartphone notifications, including calls, texts, emails and social media updates, along with activity tracking.

MORE: The Apple Watch 2 Has a Killer Feature No One is Talking About

Most of the watches, such as the Tommy Hilfiger model I checked out, include a hidden OLED display that lights up when you have an alert. It's subtle and small, but also easy to read. The Juicy Couture model opts for an LED instead, so you just get a flashing light paired with haptic vibrations.

The watches work with both the iPhone and Android phones with OS 4.4 and up, and they offer up to five days of battery life.

Each of the watches will have a companion app you can download from the App Store or Google Play, which will let you curate which types of notifications you receive, as well as review your fitness tracking info.

Don't expect Fitbit-level sophistication here. The watches only track steps and not other metrics like your heart rate, calories or distance.

HP doesn't mind being in the background, as the watches simply say "Engineered by HP" on the back. And that makes sense, because these timepieces, which are a mix of analog and digital, are pretty fashionable. The Tommy Hilfiger watch has a handsome stainless steel case and leather band, while the Juicy Couture watch is made of ion-plated rose gold or gold.

We'll be reviewing the new Engineered by HP watches soon, so stay tuned for our final verdict.