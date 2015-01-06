HP Pavilion, Stream Mini PCs: Palm-Sized Desktop Power

LAS VEGAS — HP's new Stream Mini and Pavilion Mini don't just put the desktop PC in the palm of your hand -- they do it in style. Launching Jan. 14 and starting at $179 and $319, respectively, HP's new pair of mini PCs offer full Windows 8.1 desktop functionality within a compact, sleek design that looks as good in your workspace as it does next to your TV.

The Stream Mini and Pavilion Mini sport the same attractive, bowl-shaped build, which comes in blue for the Stream Mini and white for the Pavilion Mini. Measuring in at 5.7 x 5.7 x 2 inches and weighing just under 1.5 pounds, the soft-plastic mini PCs are a breeze to grip with one hand.

Like its Stream laptop cousin, the Stream Mini is ideal for Web surfing and video streaming. The box is powered by an Intel Celeron 2957U processor with 2GB of RAM, and packs a 32GB SSD (with an additional 200GB of OneDrive cloud storage) and integrated Intel HD graphics.

The Pavilion Mini offers more power for productivity, featuring an Intel Pentium 3558U processor with 4GB of RAM and a 500GB, 7,200-rpm SATA hard drive.

Both mini PCs include a USB keyboard and mouse, and each sport four USB 3.0 ports, headphone and microphone ports, a 3-in-1 memory card reader and an Ethernet port. The desktops' HDMI and DisplayPort slots allow for a dual-monitor setup, should you want to stream some Netflix on one screen while catching up on spreadsheets on another.

HP's Stream Mini and Pavilion Mini cram everything you need for basic desktop computing into a stylish package that's both portable and power-efficient. We look forward to spending more time with the bite-sized computers when they arrive later this month.

