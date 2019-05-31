Amazon Sale: Take $300 Off HP Gaming PCs

As we inch closer to Amazon Prime Day, the mega-retailer is giving us a sneak peek at the type of deals we can expect this July.

For instance, today only, Amazon is taking up to $330 off a wide variety of renewed HP Omen gaming laptops with prices starting at $849.99. All of the laptops in Amazon's sale are powered by a Whiskey Lake Core i7-8750H six-core CPU and feature a dedicated NVIDIA graphics card. Deals include:

Sister site LaptopMag reviewed the HP Omen 15 and found it delivers a strong punch in terms of style and performance with a colorful 144-Hz display, solid speakers, and a comfortable keyboard. The Core i7-8750H processor provides enough horsepower to run 40 Google Chrome tabs while playing Shadow of the Tomb Raider and viewing 1080p trailers on YouTube.

All of the laptops have been inspected and tested by Amazon. They each come with a 90-day warranty. Amazon's sale ends June 1 at 2:59am ET.