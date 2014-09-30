HP Partners with Neat for Officejet 8040 Printer

It can scan, it can print, it even comes with a 1TB hard drive; the only thing it can’t do is cook you dinner. HP’s new partnership with office organization experts Neat has created an all-in-one printer that hopes to be the only device you need to keep your data straight and your papers flowing.

The $399 HP Officejet 8040 with Neat e-All-in-One combines a 1TB hard drive (the first on an HP Printer) and Neat’s cloud based storage for a machine that can create documents and while keeping track of your important data. Neat’s well known method of digitizing your data by scanning receipts, business cards and more was previously limited to single function scanners, but with its integration into the HP Officejet line, the 8040 can reduce clutter.

All data is uploaded directly to NeatCloud, and is easily searchable through Neat’s process of identifying keywords in your receipts or documents. This meaning that owners will have fast access to their data anywhere they can access the Internet. The process is even easier for current Neat users who simply have to connect the Officejet 8040 to their Neat account, which will then automatically sync data from your account to the printer.

The Officejet 8040 also offers easy mobile printing from smartphone or tablets and supports both Android and iOS devices. The printer has a 25-page automatic feeder and can handle two-side documents, or print 4 x 6-inch and 5 x 7-inch photos, using the separate photo paper tray.

The Officejet 8040 works with HP’s Instant Ink service to automatically order ink when your printer detects that ink levels are low. Subscribers can choose from a varying number of pages per month, saving up to 50 percent compared to buying ink at retail.

