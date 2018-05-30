New HP Gaming Headset Cools Itself

HP has unveiled a new method for keeping your head and ears cool while you play games.

At the HP Gaming Festival in Beijing on Wednesday (May 30), HP unveiled new a new headset through its Omen gaming line that actively cool your head and ears while you play for an extended period of time. But rather than use cooling gel, the HP headphones, called Mindrame, use a patented technology that employs thermoelectric cooling.

According to Engadget, which earlier reported on the headset, there is a small thermoelectric device that lives inside the earcups. That device conducts heat and moves it away from the earcups to keep them cool. According to Engadget, the headphones felt cool after extended use.

Aside from its cooling, the Mindframe comes with big earcups that also enhance comfort, and there's a suspension headband to match your head size. The attached microphone comes with noise-canceling and unidirectional support for improved audio quality. Plus, the headset has 3D spatial awareness and 7.1 virtual surround sound, so games simply sound better when you're playing them.

The Mindframe won't hit store shelves until sometime in the second half of the year, according to Engadget. HP also balked at offering a price, so we'll have to wait and see.