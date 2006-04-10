HP DV1000T Is Happy In The Office Or The Den

3DMark05 And 3DMark06 Test Results

First let's take a look at the 3DMark05 scores for the HP DV1000T and the Fujitsu N6410. You'll notice that there are two charts. The first is with both computers set for a display resolution of 1024x768. In the second chart, display resolution is set at its highest for each computer: 1280x768 for the DV1000T and 1400x900 the N6410.

When used in a laptop with a 1.2 GHz Pentium M 753 CPU, the older Intel 915GM Express chipset, with its integrated GMA 900 graphics processor, produced a 3DMark05 score of around 200 at 1024 x 768 and slightly less at the computer's highest resolution. So, there is definitely a performance increase with the GMA 950 graphics processor and a 1.66 GHz T2300 Core Duo CPU.

Now compare the 3DMark05 scores for the GMA 950 (128 MB of shared system memory) with the ATI Mobility Radeon X1400 (128 MB of dedicated memory and the ability to use up to 128 MB of shared system memory). The X1400's score is over four times higher at 1024 x 768 and 3.6 times higher at each computer's highest resolution. The GMA 950 is a business graphics processor, no more.

MobilityGuru requires a score of 500 before a 3DMark05 score is published. So, GMA 900 3DMark05 scores never got published. Now, at least we can publish them. Ah, but wait a minute.

What about 3DMark06? What 3DMark score did I get when testing the GMA 950 with 3DMark06? Right around 200. As someone at Intel might still be muttering, "You can't win." Sorry, but I don't have a 3DMark06 score for the ATI X1400. I tested it before 3DMark06 was available.