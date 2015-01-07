HP Stuns with 5K and UltraWide Curved Monitors

LAS VEGAS - Whether you like your screens super-sharp or wide and curved, HP's new lineup of monitors has something for you. At CES 2015, the company debuted impressive new 27-inch monitors in both 4K and 5K resolution, as well as a new 34-inch Ultra Wide display for immersive computing and entertainment.

Boasting a 27-inch, 5120 x 2880-pixel screen, HP's extra-crisp Z27q 5K monitor was the first of the bunch to catch my eye. A photo of hikers walking along a mountain trail looked strikingly sharp on the display, from the weeds and grass in the foreground to the wavy mountains and rich blue sky in the background. HP's 5K monitor displays your content via two DisplayPort 1.2 inputs, and packs five USB 3.0 ports for accessories and streaming sticks.

HP's 4K variation of the monitor showed the same crisp sample image, though it looked noticeably less crisp and colorful than it did on its 5K counterpart. The Z27s 4K model is the better multitasker of the two, touting HDMI, DisplayPort, Mini-DisplayPort and MHL connections that allow you to, say, view content from your PC, smartphone and two other inputs all at once using picture-in-picture mode.

HP also showed off a 34-inch Ultra Wide curved monitor, which joins a wave of similar displays from rivals like Dell and Samsung. HP's Z34c model distinguishes itself, however, thanks to a slick white-and-silver body and large, DTS Surround-enabled speakers located on each of the screen's curved edges. Boasting a 3440 x 1440 display that can handle 98.8 percent of the sRGB color gamut, the Z34c made a super-wide view of New York City on Google Maps look crisp and colorful.

The 5K-enabled Z27q launches in March for $1,299, while the 4K Z27 is available now for $749. If you want to go curved, you can nab the Z34c in April for $999. All three displays seem like a good fit for those who want to give presentations or simply enjoy movies on as immersive a screen as possible, so long as you're willing to pay the premium.

