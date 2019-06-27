How to Live Stream The London Series: Yankees vs. Red Sox at London Stadium

The biggest teams in the MLB are taking their famed rivalry across the pond. The New York Yankees, who currently lead the AL East, are facing off against the Boston Red Sox, the reigning AL East champions, at Stratford’s London Stadium. This first-time spectacular stretches over two days, and is the latest point of pride to be contested between the two. Here's how to live stream The London Series.





The first pitch of the series is at 6:10 p.m. BST (1:10 p.m. EST) on June 29th. On June 30th, first pitch is at 3:10 p.m. BST (10:10 a.m. EST). You don't have to worry about missing any of the action, no matter where you’re watching.

You've got a number of different options for viewing the games. Here's your guide for how to stream the London Series between the Yankees and Red Sox. Play ball!

Where can I watch the London Series in the US?

BBC holds the rights to stream the London Series, so if you live in the US you’ll need a TV or one of our favorite streaming services to watch.



Game 1: Airs on Saturday afternoon at 1:10 a.m. EST on FOX.

Game 2: Airs on Sunday morning at 10:10 a.m. EST on ESPN (cable subscription required.)



Where can I watch the London Series in the UK?

If you live in the UK and to watch the London Series on TV, you’ll need to have BT Sport. Subscription prices vary by whether you have BT TV or Sky TV. BT Sport costs £10 a month with selected BT TV bundles or if you use the BT Sport app.

If you have Sky TV, then you can add the channel for £29.99 a month. If you have Sky TV with BT Broadband, this will then cost £16 a month.

How to live stream the London Series 2019 in the UK for free

BBC iPlayer and Sport: BBC has secured exclusive rights to live stream the MLB London Series this year. Games will be broadcast live for free on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website at 6:10 p.m. BST on Saturday and 3:10 p.m. BST on Sunday.

How do I use a VPN to watch the London Series?

If you’re traveling outside the country, but don’t want to miss the games, a virtual private network, or VPN, could be an ideal choice. Actually choosing a service could be a challenge, but fortunately, we’ve tested out many different offerings to find out who offers the best overall VPN. Our top pick is ExpressVPN, which offers superb speeds that will meet the needs of most users, but you’ve got other options as well.

