Watch Google's Pixel 3 Event Live Stream Right Here

Google is taking its turn on the big stage to unveil all new products on Tuesday (Oct. 9), including a new slate of Pixel 3 phones, a new smart display, and a new Chromecast, according to reports. And you can watch it all live.

We're here live at the event but you can bookmark this page to watch right along with us.

As it has in previous announcements, Google is making its "Made by Google" event available for folks to watch online. The show kicks off at 11 a.m. ET from New York City. And unless you have an invite to get through the door, you won't be able to watch it in person.

Google has launched a YouTube page for its Made by Google event where you can watch the livestream from the comfort of your home, office, or anywhere else you have an Internet connection and access to the company's YouTube service.

Below, you'll find the YouTube livestream embedded in this post, allowing you to watch the event live right from this page without any need to search for it on YouTube. Better yet, you'll be able to watch the show live and get our recap of it and hands-on insights after the event airs.

According to most reports, Google is planning to launch two new Pixel 3 smartphones — a Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. The Pixel 3 will likely come with a traditional smartphone design with bezels all around. The Pixel 3 XL is expected to offer a newer design with thin bezels that leave no room for a physical home button on the front. Both handsets are also expected to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845.

The biggest leaps forward for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are expected to be related to the camera. Just today there was a huge leak detailing all-new AI camera features for the Pixel 3 designed to help you take better photos, including Top Shot and Super Res Zoom.

Aside from that, Google is expected to showcase a new Chromecast 3 that ditches its old glossy finish in favor of a matte finish. There's also talk that the company could be working on a new wireless charging stand that will allow you to charge the handset while you work, as well as a smart display called the Google Home Hub.