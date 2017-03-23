Apple's Workflow App: What It Is and How to Use It

Apple has acquired an new app that will let iPhone, Apple Watch and iPad users get things done faster than ever before.



The app, called Workflow, lets users create a series of actions that can occur in sequence, just by pressing a play button. It not only saves steps, but it lets users avoid having to open several apps to get particular tasks done.





Want to send your latest selfie to your significant other? You can build a workflow for that. In the app, you'll choose from a list of actions you can take related to photos, like Get Latest Photo, then you select another action under sharing, like Send Message. When you select Send Message, you'll be prompted to enter the recipients name. Once you set that up, just take your picture, open that Workflow and press Play. (Don't worry, you'll be able to preview your picture message before you send it.)









You can also use Workflow to find coffee shops nearby, check your commute time given current traffic, and play specific playlists with a push of the button.



“We’ve worked closely with Apple from the very beginning, from kickstarting our company as students attending [Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference] to developing and launching Workflow and seeing its amazing success on the App Store," said Workflow developer Ari Weinstein in a prepared statement. "We can’t wait to take our work to the next level at Apple and contribute to products that touch people across the world.”



Workflow is similar to the IFTTT service, which lets you create "if this, then that" scenarios. For instance, when I get home, the Wi-Fi on my phone will automatically turn on and connect to my home Wi-Fi, or when I arrive at the office, the ringer on my phone will switch to vibrate.



