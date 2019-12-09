How to Use AirPods: Tips, Tricks and General Instructions

Customize Your AirPods' Double Tap Controls

Siri's cool and all, but sometimes you might not want to talk to it. Especially in the middle of a crowded subway car. Or maybe, you'd like to put that double-tap gesture to better use with a regularly used function. For those cases, it's time to go to your iDevice.

1. Go to Bluetooth in the Settings menu.

Navigate to Bluetooth

2. Tap the AirPods on the list.

Select AirPods on list

3. Select either the right or left AirPod.

Select left or right

4. Choose the new functionality from the list

select function

You have several options when customizing the double tap, including controlling music playback with play/pause, skip forward or skip backwards. You can also disable the functionality completely, in case you find yourself accidentally triggering it too much.