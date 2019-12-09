How to Use AirPods: Tips, Tricks and General Instructions

How to connect Airpods to Android devices

That snazzy H1 chip in the AirPods Pro (W1 in the AirPods and AirPods 2) essentially eliminates the need for a laborious pairing process, provided that you have a compatible iPhone or MacBook. However, Android owners will have to do a little more work in the quest to rock on with their bad selves. Here's how to connect AirPods with Android phones and tablets.

1. Open the AirPods case.

2. Press and hold the rear button to initiate pairing mode.

3. Go to the Settings menu on your Android device and select Bluetooth.

4. Find the AirPods on the list and hit Pair.

Your AirPods should now be connected to your Android handset. But keep in mind that, since they're connected to a non-iOS device, you're going to lose some functionality like automatic pausing when removing an AirPod from your ear.

The ability to customize the double-tap feature will also be unavailable. Instead, it will function as a play/pause button