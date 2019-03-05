One of the top new features of the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus is the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, which is embedded right into the phone’s display. This makes it pretty easy to unlock your phone.

The reader, which is toward the bottom of the screen, captures a 3D scan of your finger for enhanced security. It even works when your finger is wet. Samsung says the technology also includes anti-spoofing to keep your device — and its contents — safe.

Here’s how to set up the Galaxy S10’s ultrasonic fingerprint reader.



1. Open the settings menu on your Galaxy S10.

2. Scroll down and select Biometrics and security.

3. Tap Fingerprints to add your fingerprint.

4. Follow the prompt and begin scanning your finger by placing it on the sensor. Repeatedly lift your finger off the screen and place it back on.



5. Select Continue to get a fuller scan.

6. Reposition your finger each time you place it on the sensor to capture the edges of your fingerprint.

7. Click done or Add to add another fingerprint.



