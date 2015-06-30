How To Install Apple Music and Start Your Free Trial

Image: Apple

Now that Apple Music is finally here, it's time to install it and take advantage of the free three-month trial. Apple's new streaming services offers offering millions of on-demand songs, live 24/7 radio and dedicated social hubs for artists, and you've got plenty of time to try it for yourself at no cost to find out if it's right for you.



How to Install Apple Music

You will need to update your software to get access to Apple Music. On mobile devices, you have to Update iOS to version 8.4:

1. Open the Settings app and select General.



2. Select Software Update.

3. Select Download and Install.



4. Enter your device passcode.



5. Agree to Apple's Terms and Conditions.

6. Agree again, because you didn't scroll to the bottom of the agreement.







7. The download process will begin.





8. Select install to restart the device.



9.Enter your passcode after your device reboots.



How to Start Your Apple Music Free Trial

1. Select the new Music icon.

2. Select "Start 3-Month Free Trial."

3. Select the plan you will want to use once the trial is over.



4. Enter your iTunes password.



5. Welcome to Apple Music, it's been waiting for you.

