How to Play PUBG's New Savage Map Right Now

If you've dropped PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds for Fortnite: Battle Royale, now is a good time to come back to the shooter that started the battle royale craze in the first place. PUBG has an exciting new map that's being tested in beta, and you can try it right now.

(Image credit: PUBG Corp)

The new map, which is currently codenamed "Savage," is a 4 x 4-kilometer arena designed for faster, more intense matches than the game's typically sprawling play areas provide. The map seems like a direct response to Fortnite, which is known for offering quicker, more accessible battles than PUBG.

To try Savage for yourself, you can head to this website and sign up for a beta key. Note that you'll need to own a copy of PUBG on Steam to access the beta server. The current Savage beta is running until April 5 at 7am ET, though there will be more rounds of testing. You can bookmark the game's forums to find out when the next beta is.

Savage is just one piece of PUBG's content roadmap for 2018, which includes a variety of new modes and features for the popular online shooter. This includes new vehicles, graphical improvements, improved custom games and goofy emotes that let you taunt and dance in the battlefield.

PUBG seems well aware that Fortnite is the new top dog, and many of these changes seem designed to keep devoted PUBG fans from switching over. Fortnite itself is getting constant updates, most notably the new guided missile weapon that just hit the game. Fortunately for fans of either game, this constant competition means both titles are always getting better.