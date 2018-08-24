How to Enable 2FA in Fortnite (And Get a Free Emote)

As if you haven't heard this countless times before, security matters. And even when you're playing a video game like Fortnite, two-factor authentication can come in handy.



(Image credit: Epic Games)

Realizing that, Epic Games, the developer behind the wildly popular Fortnite, has announced an effort to boost the use of two-factor authentication to secure your Fortnite account. And if you follow through and sign up for two-factor authentication for your account, you'll get a free Boogiedown Emote for use in the game.

Two-factor authentication is one of our best defenses against possible hacks. The technology uses two factors — something you have and something you know — to verify your identity and allow you to access accounts. The thing you know is your password. And the thing you have is something else — a smartphone, an e-mail address, or another tool — that a remote hacker won't have access to. The only way to access your account is to have both.

Adding two-factor authentication to your Fortnite account is a pretty good idea. Fortnite is a wildly popular franchise and hackers are always on the lookout for platforms with boatloads of users that are at risk. Fortnite could be one of them.



So, if you're ready to start two-factor authentication on your Fortnite account, here's a quick guide on how to set it up:

1. Log into your account on EpicGames.com and go to Account Settings.

2. There, click on Password & Security.

3. On the bottom of that page, you'll see an option called "Two-Factor Authentication." Click to enable either an authenticator app or the email authentication option. Several companies provide authenticator apps, including Google, LastPass, and Microsoft. If you'd prefer to go that route, go for it.

And that's it. Once you have the feature turned on, you'll need to have both components on the ready to log in to your account.