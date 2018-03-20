How to Download Everything You've Put on Facebook

It's easy to delete your Facebook account, but there's one thing you'll want to do first.

Before you kill your Facebook account, you should download an archive of your posts and photos so you can hold onto all of your precious memories. You may want to quite the social network right now, but think of the better days, before you knew what Cambridge Analytica was or the phrase "fake news" became synonymous with Facebook.



1. Click the triangle in the top right corner.

2. Click Settings.

3. Click Download a copy.

4. Click Start My Archive.

After entering your password, you'll soon get a notification alerting you that your data is ready to download! The size of the download will vary by person, but mine was only 212MB and I've been using Facebook for 15 years.