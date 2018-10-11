Watch the Honor Magic 2’s Magical Slider Display in Action

Spotted by Gizmochina, this teaser clip shows how the sliding screen on the Honor Magic 2 works to reveal its frontal selfie cameras.

Honor — a Huawei company — has shared a lot of cool details on the phone so far, which may make it one of the best phones of 2019.

Its almost 100% screen-to-body ratio AMOLED 2880 x 1440-pixel display is powered by a totally new next-generation Kirin 980 processor, and it’s manufactured with an energy efficient 7-nanometer process and 6GB of RAM.

A fingerprint scanner lies under the display. On the back, a dual camera lines up vertically with the flash. And inside, a new battery that is supposed to support 40W fast charging with a rumored use of graphene, which should be able to dissipate heat and conduce electricity more effectively. However, this last bit is just a rumor.

(Image credit: ntkleak/Slashleaks)

The company posted the teaser in the Chinese social network Weibo in preparation for its October 31 official launch. Hopefully, we will get to enjoy it all over the world, including the United States, because this thing looks as sweet as rainbow pixie dust.