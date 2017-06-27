Honor 9 Fights OnePlus 5 with Sparkly Glass Body, Dual Cameras

Following the success of the Honor 8, one of our favorite midrange phones of 2016, Honor is back with a new 5.15-inch midrange phone that it hopes with will combat the rising price of modern flagships with solid specs and a sparkling design.

Dubbed "The Light Catcher," the Honor 9 sports a revamped dual-rear-camera setup that, as you've probably guessed, allows it to capture more light and recreate more accurate colors. The dual rear cameras feature a main 12-megapixel camera and a 20-MP monochrome camera that Honor says should let the phone record even more detail, contrast and color than other dual-camera systems.

The Honor 9's design is pretty eye-catching, too, as it has improved on the Honor 8's glass design with what Honor calls 15-layer 3D glass that traps incoming light and reflects it back for maximum sparkle. Honor even added a new glacier-gray color option alongside its now-classic sapphire blue. Some might say that with its fingerprint sensor on the front, the Honor 9 looks a lot like a Samsung Galaxy S7, but that's not exactly a bad thing.

Inside, the Honor 9's specs are looking pretty good too. It features a Kirin 960 CPU, 4GB or 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a microSD card slot and Huawei's EMUI 5.1 OS, which is based on Android 7 Nougat. The display measures in at 5.15-inches with full-HD resolution.

The Honor 9 should be available later this summer, but we're still waiting for confirmation on official U.S. pricing and release dates. If the Honor 9 is priced similarly to last year's $400 Honor 8, this could be a great phone to fill the void now vacated by OnePlus and its increasingly expensive phones.

Image credit: Honor