High-End PC Speakers: Which Are Worth Your Dollars?

Creative Inspire T7700: 7.1 For The Reasonable?
Manufacturer's Specifications
|Low-range amp power
|24W
|Satellite amp power
|6 x 8W
|Center channel amp power
|20W
|Frequency response
|40 Hz - 20 kHz
|Line input
|control
|Front speaker size
|95mm X 197mm X 95mm
|Rear speaker size
|95mm x 166mm x 95mm
|Subwoofer size
|180mm X 310mm X 275mm
What you might call a middle-range model, the T7700 is one of the very few systems with eight broadcast channels and at an affordable price.
This system has many features more or less derived from other Creative speakers and so will seem familiar. For instance, the subwoofer, which is the basis of the T7700 and includes the amplifier, is very much like that of other Creative products. In general, the T7700 has a classic structure with a subwoofer containing the electronics but an external transformer (making more wires in an installation which is not short of them), a wired remote and seven satellites. Its looks are fairly discreet and will not shock, but no special effort has gone into the design.