Harmonix SingSpace Lets You Sing (Badly) in VR

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Some one cue up the Journey: Rock Band-creator Harmonix is bringing the slightly off-key fun of karaoke to Samsung Gear VR with SingSpace, which allows players to embrace their inner songbird in virtual reality. I had the opportunity to give a mini-concert to a room of strangers in the Oculus Connect 3 demo room. Man, the things I do for a story.

When it launches, singers will have the ability to create a virtual avatar to belt out favorite tunes. For my demo, I stepped into the virtual shoes of a little green man. I had a choice of four songs and decided to go with Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive," a karaoke classic.

Since this is a Harmonix title, it's a given that you're going to earn a score somehow. Similar to how vocals were tracked in Rock Band, SingSpace uses pitch detection to track your performance. That means the more you stay on key, the better your score. Since it was a demo, the scoring system was very forgiving, rewarding my rather pitchy performance with four stars.

In its current iteration, SingSpace is a single-player title. But it will feature a competitive multi-player mode at launch. No word on how it's going to handle duets. Harmonix is also keeping mum on just how many songs the game will offer, saying that wannabe crooners can expect a song list rivaling the depth of previous Rock Band titles.

SingSpace is a fun new way to interact with friends and meet a few new ones on the way. It's also a solid solution for those of us who get self-conscious about singing in a public forum.