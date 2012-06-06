Do Handheld Scanners Really Work?

Doxie Go

The original Doxie was a small Wi-Fi scanner that could scan direct to your Wi-Fi or straight into an online service like Google Docs, but you still had to be at your computer and deal with a trailing cable. Doxie Go is just a little pricier ($199) but it has internal memory so you can scan without hooking up to a computer first.

Doxie Go is the smallest, most portable equivalent to a full-size scanner we’ve tried.

It’s not heavy though it’s still a little large to carry in your bag all the time, but you can sit comfortably on the couch or work through some scanning at the kitchen table or in the coffee shop and then transfer the scans when you take Doxie back to your computer and plug it in. Add the optional Eye-Wi-Fi wireless card and you don’t even need the USB cable. If your computer is on the same wireless network as Doxie, the scans will transfer automatically; it doesn’t have to be your home wireless network either, so that’s one less cable to fit onto the tiny tables at Starbucks. If you’re scanning into a cloud service like Google Docs or EverNote, you don’t even need to turn your computer on once you’ve done the initial Wi-Fi setup for Doxie Go.

Select multiple scans and ‘staple’ them into one scan; you can save that as a PDF as well.

Doxie Go has all the advantages of a full-size scanner; it’s simple to use – scans start automatically when you put a sheet of paper into the slot. You can scan small pieces of paper like receipts and business cards (put them in the transparent envelope supplied if they’re not scanning straight). But you can also scan a full letter-size page. The scanning quality is excellent and the Doxie software lets you ‘staple’ multiple pages together into one scan. What you can’t fit in is a whole magazine or book, but for loose pieces of paper Doxie is by far the best tool we tried.