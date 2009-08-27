Trending

Man Brings Xbox 360 to Library to Play Halo

By

That guy is hardcore.

Gamers will go to unique lengths to play their games. While there are portables such as the Nintendo DSi and the Sony PSP, sometimes we just want to bring the big box with us, packing the console and cables to bring on us to summer vacation where we may end up. Others, however, take things to the next level.

A library patron and Flickr user spotted a man in a New York City library who spent 20 minutes setting up an Xbox 360, wireless bridge, monitor, controller and headphones in order to play Halo (and/or some other first person shooter) over the free Wi-Fi connection.

While bringing an Xbox 360 into the library to play games is frowned upon, what likely gave him away and eventually kicked out was that he was shouting into the headset to his teammates while playing online. Oops.

Read more about it at Kotaku.

46 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Parsian 28 August 2009 00:13
    He is an idiot by definition. Get a labtop and play on labtop :D
    Reply
  • JasonAkkerman 28 August 2009 00:13
    Read a book, Not the sports page, not a magazine, but a book!
    Reply
  • pharge 28 August 2009 00:13
    Free WiFi... nice

    Shouting to your teammates while in the public library... hmm... not very smart.

    Reply
  • oxxfatelostxxo 28 August 2009 00:13
    Pfft.. i have lugged in my entire Full tower desktop with monitor to a library to play.
    Reply
  • Upendra09 28 August 2009 00:15
    wow what a lifeless person
    Reply
  • viometrix 28 August 2009 00:21
    at least use headphones and dont use voice chat...i mean sheesh, i can understand desperation to play, but not stupidity
    Reply
  • sailfish 28 August 2009 00:23
    Think of the bragging rights. This is actually pretty funny.
    Reply
  • dman3k 28 August 2009 00:31
    I remember setting up multiplayer action at the library with Goldeneye on N64!

    Those were the days!
    Reply
  • IzzyCraft 28 August 2009 00:33
    He can't afford good internet but can afford a xbox live subscription.

    Man of obvious f-ucked up priories.
    Reply
  • grieve 28 August 2009 00:39
    sailfishThink of the bragging rights. This is actually pretty funny.I am not so sure I would be braging...

    He can afford a 360 but apparently not Wifi.
    Reply