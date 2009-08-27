Man Brings Xbox 360 to Library to Play Halo

Gamers will go to unique lengths to play their games. While there are portables such as the Nintendo DSi and the Sony PSP, sometimes we just want to bring the big box with us, packing the console and cables to bring on us to summer vacation where we may end up. Others, however, take things to the next level.

A library patron and Flickr user spotted a man in a New York City library who spent 20 minutes setting up an Xbox 360, wireless bridge, monitor, controller and headphones in order to play Halo (and/or some other first person shooter) over the free Wi-Fi connection.

While bringing an Xbox 360 into the library to play games is frowned upon, what likely gave him away and eventually kicked out was that he was shouting into the headset to his teammates while playing online. Oops.

Read more about it at Kotaku.