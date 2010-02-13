Halo: Reach Multiplayer Beta Starts on May 3

Although Bungie said that it has no intention or desire to make another 3D Halo game, much to the dismay of fans, there's still one more epic chapter to go.
At Microsoft's X10 event, Bungie revealed that the multiplayer beta for Halo: Reach will commence on May 3 – but only if you have a copy of Halo 3: ODST.
The demo given by Bungie at the event this week showed what the developer touted as "the best Halo yet" and "the most ambitious title Bungie has ever produced."
While Halo: Reach is based on software technology similar to Halo 3, Bungie says that the game engine has been "entirely re-written" for better graphics and sound.
Hopefully Halo: Reach will offer more than a few hours of gameplay.
Don't get me wrong, Halo was awesome (my friends and i LAN countless hours) but then Halo 2 destroyed the franchise for me.
Masterchief jumps out of airplanes and off building without dying...wow
and of course the flimsy weapons.
If you really want an explanation for why he can jump off airplanes and off buildings read the first book in the Halo series. Great Sci-Fi book btw.
I'm just playing Halo 3 now and, meh. I might not finish it (I'm on the 3rd chapter of the campaign). It's garbage. I think the reviewers that gave it 9+ were paid off. The campaign is terrible, the AI is an embarrassment, the game play (empty clip, run forward press B) is laughable.
I picked up Halo Wars for twenty bucks on Amazon and played through part of that campaign. It's a solid 5. Kind of a test platform for how an RTS might work on a console. Seriously, MS should just patch the Xbox to support a mouse and keyboard--I'd rather have that than Natal.
I won't buy another Halo title. The franchise is dead to me.
Not an Xboxer but I loved the first Halo when it came to PC and have read almost every book since release. The Fall of Reach, was an awesome story. If Bungie and MS want another hit...they will stick to the story and make the gameplay revolve around it!
I figure milk it for what it's worth, as long as they don't start making childrens version they still have a good thing going for them. Now they just need to port them to PC.