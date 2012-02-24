Trending

Hacker Got Access to Data of 350,000 Users of Porn Sites

By

Luxembourg-based adult entertainment firm Manwin confirmed that an attack on its servers possibly exposed information about more than 350,000 users.

Manwin, a giant in the industry with about 700 employees, operates websites such as Brazzers.com, Wicked Pictures, Digital Playground and Mofos as well as video sites YouPorn, PornHub, Tube8, XTube, ExtremeTube and SpankWire.

According to the company, the hacker may have accessed the data via JuggNetwork.com, a website that apparently was never completed. Manwin told Xbiz that "affected members are being alerted of the security breach and assured that their billing and credit card information remains protected," she said. Customers are also offered to cancel their account and request for a new one, and receive free memberships to Brazzers and Mofos. Manwin said that there are no signs that any credit card information was compromised.

A hacker who claims that he is 17 years old and lives in Morocco recently came forward and said that he is responsible for the attack. He noted that he did not intend to get any financial gain out of the attack, but to simply expose vulnerabilities.

24 Comments Comment from the forums
  • teodoreh 24 February 2012 15:44
    Poor Strauss Kahn - another scandal is coming...
    Reply
  • amuffin 24 February 2012 16:09
    I don't know if you should list those sites.......
    Reply
  • amuffin 24 February 2012 16:13
    But man that is a lot of people who need someone in their life :o
    Reply
  • cumi2k4 24 February 2012 16:27
    A 17 years old hacking a porn site to obtain the user database? kids these days.... /rant
    Reply
  • nebun 24 February 2012 16:31
    why would anyone pay for porn? it's free all over the web
    Reply
  • acerace 24 February 2012 16:38
    cumi2k4A 17 years old hacking a porn site to obtain the user database? kids these days.... /rant
    "He noted that he did not intend to get any financial gain out of the attack, but to simply expose vulnerabilities."

    nebunwhy would anyone pay for porn? it's free all over the web
    Not the quality one though. :lol:
    Reply
  • cookoy 24 February 2012 17:03
    just a viagra spammer down on his luck trying to seek new customers
    Reply
  • duxducis 24 February 2012 17:36
    haha they should expose all those looser, even monkey can type 1 word in google and get unlimited pictures of pppprrrrrrnnnn,
    Reply
  • joytech22 24 February 2012 18:09
    cumi2k4A 17 years old hacking a porn site to obtain the user database? kids these days.... /rant
    He's under-age and hacking porn sites.. LULWUT (Not surprised)
    I guess I can see why he did it, to expose that there are vulnerabilities.

    Not only that but how the hell do you even do it in the first place? I mean I have "Some" idea on how to breach into things (My entire Advanced Diploma course is networking and databases pretty much..) but damn.. I would love to be able to do that, then I could be a security advisor or something lol.. D:
    Reply
  • greenrider02 24 February 2012 19:14
    So that's what... 2% of people who watch online porn?

    I'm more surprised they're all paying for it.
    Reply