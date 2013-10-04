GTA Online Fixes Coming Today for Xbox 360 and PS3

It seems Rockstar Games has finally got a fix for those GTA Online issues we've been dealing with all week. Grand Theft Auto fans have been waiting over a fortnight for GTA Online, the online component of GTA V, to launch. Scheduled for last Monday, the launch has been plagued by server issues and many users haven't been able access the multiplayer extension.

Rockstar has been keeping users posted while it works to resolve the problems, along with a running tally of the issues for both PS3 and Xbox 360 users on its status page. However, up until Thursday evening, the studio was relatively quiet on when GTA Online would be running smoothly. The good news is that Rockstar reckons a fix could come as early as today.

Rockstar's fix is a title update for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. The publisher didn't do into much detail on the update except to say that it would fix the commonly reported issues with GTA Online and that it hoped to have the update ready as soon as today. While 'commonly reported issues' doesn't exactly breed confidence that everything will be fixed by the weekend, this update will hopefully resolve accessibility problems for a lot of users.

Rockstar on Wednesday disabled the option to purchase GTA$ cash packs. This was described as a temporary measure until it's been able to get everybody access to GTA Online. Players have seen all manner of error messages including server errors, connection errors, failure to host errors, cloud server errors, mission failed errors, errors about jobs failing to load, and load screens timing out. Keep your fingers crossed that today's update helps outs with most (if not all) of these and fans can get their online game on this weekend.

