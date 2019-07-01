Grand Theft Auto 6 Might Take Cues from Narcos (Report)

The wildly popular Grand Theft Auto franchise may have a new entry soon enough, if a new rumor is any indication. And it might take inspiration from a popular Netflix series, at that.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

A Reddit user who goes by the name JackOLantern1982 has posted information on Grand Theft Auto 6. The scoop apparently comes from two sources who claim to have knowledge of Rockstar's plans with the franchise. They suggest that the game will follow closely the tales from Netflix's popular series Narcos.

If you're not a Narcos fan, the show follows the Colombian drug trade, and what it means to be a drug kingpin in South America. According to the Redditor, Grand Theft Auto 6 will be structured like an episode of Narcos, and put you in the role of a single playable character named Ricardo. In some cases, you'll be in South America and will hear local languages, so the game will display English subtitles. In other areas, like Vice City, you'll hear the game in English with some other languages included, according to the report, which was also cited by Digital Trends.

Grand Theft Auto 6 has apparently been in development for quite some time. Rockstar Games, the title's developer, started developing the concept in 2012, but started the process in earnest in 2015. Rockstar supposedly transitioned some of the game's team to finish Red Dead Redemption 2, which prompted more delays in GTA6's development. Now, according to the report, Rockstar is dedicating its efforts to getting Grand Theft Auto 6 ready to go.

However, when that will actually happen remains to be seen. According to the Redditor, the drug empire-building game will likely be too powerful for existing consoles, particularly from a graphics perspective. Therefore, Rockstar may be planning to release the games on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Scarlett — the next-generation consoles from Sony and Microsoft, respectively.

There's no word whether it could also come to cloud-based platforms, like Google's Stadia.