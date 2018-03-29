Which GoPro is Right For You?

With the $399 Hero6 Black, $299 Hero 5 Black, the $199 Hero 5 Session and the $199 Hero, GoPro now has four cameras in its lineup; all can shoot 4K video, and are water-resistant to 33 feet, but beyond that, there are a number of differences between them.
While you can still get the Hero4 Silver and Black (and others) from third-party vendors, this chart will help you decide which of GoPro's current offerings are best for you.
|Hero6 Black
|Hero5 Black
|Hero5 Session
|Hero
|Price
|$399
|$299
|$199
|$199
|Video Resolution
|4K, 60 fps
|4K, 30 fps
|4K, 30 fps
|1440p/60 fps
|Photo Resolution
|12MP
|12MP
|10MP
|10MP
|Display
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Slo-Mo
|240 fps (1080p)
|120 fps (1080p)
|90 fps (1080p)
|None
|HDR
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|GPS
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Microphones
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Water Resistance
|33 feet
|33 feet
|33 feet
|33 feet
|Battery
|1220 mAh
|1220 mAh
|1000 mAh
|1220 mAh
|Size
|2.4 x 1.8 x 1.3 inches
|2.4 x 1.8 x 1.3 inches
|1.5 x 1.5 x 1.4 inches
|2.4 x 1.8 x 1.3 inches
|Weight
|4.2 ounces
|4.2 ounces
|4.5 ounces
|4.1 ounces
How Much is a GoPro?
Of GoPro's current models, the least expensive is the GoPro Hero and Hero5 Session, which costs $199. Its most expensive model is the Hero6 Black, which costs $399. In between is the Hero5 Black, which costs $299.
GoPro no longer sells the Hero5 Session through its site, but you can still find it on Amazon and other online retailers; it's the least expensive GoPro model that shoots video in 4K.
Video and Photo Resolution
Not surprisingly, the Hero6 has the best video resolution, as it can shoot 4K video at 60 fps, and 1080p video at up to 240 fps, for slo-mo videos. Both Hero5 models shoot 4K video at 30 fps, but the Black model can film 1080p slo-mo at 120 fps, versus 90 fps for the Hero5 Session.The GoPro Hero is the only non-4K model, as its video resolution tops out at 1440p/60 fps. It also has no slo-mo capabilities.
Both Black models can take 12MP stills, while the Hero5 Session and GoPro Hero can take 10MP stills.
Display
The Hero6, Hero5 Black and Hero have a similar design, which also means they have a touchscreen LCD on their backs, which helps when composing shots. Only the Hero6 has touch zoom, though. The Hero5 Session does not have a touch display.
Other Features
All four cameras have digital video stabilization and voice control, though both features are expanded on the Hero6, so that videos should be much smoother. Only the Hero6 has an HDR mode, which helps when taking photos that have both bright and dark areas. The Hero6 and Hero5 Black models have GPS, so they can geotag your photos and videos; the Session lacks this feature. Likewise, both Black models have three microphones, where the Session has two; consequently, the Black cameras can record stereo audio.
The Hero6 also has 5GHz Wi-Fi, which will let you download video faster from it.
All cameras are water-resistant to 33 feet; GoPro and other third parties also sell cases which let you bring the cameras much deeper.
Battery Life
The Hero6 Black, Hero5 Black and Hero have 1220mAh batteries, while the Hero5 Session has a 1000mAh battery. You should expect slightly longer battery life out of the Black models, especially if you turn off their rear displays.
Size and Weight
The Hero6, Hero5 Black and Hero measure 2.4 x 1.8 x 1.3 inches and weigh 4.2 ounces. The Hero5 Session is smaller, at 1.5 x 1.5 x 1.4 inches, but weighs a touch more, at 4.5 ounces.
MORE: Best Action Cameras
GoPro Hero7 Black
GoPro's latest action camera delivers impressively smooth footage while introducing other welcome features like livestreaming and an enhanced time-lapse mode for an attractive price.
GoPro Hero5 Black
The Hero5 Black is the most usable GoPro yet, thanks to a waterproof design, voice controls and a much-improved onscreen interface.
Older GoPro Models
Though GoPro no longer directly sells these models, they are still available online. GoPro still offers support for these models through its website.