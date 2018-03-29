Which GoPro is Right For You?

With the $399 Hero6 Black, $299 Hero 5 Black, the $199 Hero 5 Session and the $199 Hero, GoPro now has four cameras in its lineup; all can shoot 4K video, and are water-resistant to 33 feet, but beyond that, there are a number of differences between them.

While you can still get the Hero4 Silver and Black (and others) from third-party vendors, this chart will help you decide which of GoPro's current offerings are best for you.



Hero6 Black

Hero5 Black

Hero5 Session

Hero

Price

$399

$299

$199

$199

Video Resolution

4K, 60 fps

4K, 30 fps

4K, 30 fps

1440p/60 fps

Photo Resolution

12MP

12MP

10MP

10MP

Display Yes

Yes

No

Yes

Slo-Mo

240 fps (1080p)

120 fps (1080p)

90 fps (1080p)

None

HDR

Yes

No

No

No

GPS

Yes

Yes

No

No

Microphones

3

3

2

3

Water Resistance

33 feet

33 feet 33 feet 33 feet

Battery

1220 mAh

1220 mAh 1000 mAh

1220 mAh

Size

2.4 x 1.8 x 1.3 inches 2.4 x 1.8 x 1.3 inches 1.5 x 1.5 x 1.4 inches

2.4 x 1.8 x 1.3 inches Weight

4.2 ounces

4.2 ounces

4.5 ounces

4.1 ounces



How Much is a GoPro?

Of GoPro's current models, the least expensive is the GoPro Hero and Hero5 Session, which costs $199. Its most expensive model is the Hero6 Black, which costs $399. In between is the Hero5 Black, which costs $299.



GoPro no longer sells the Hero5 Session through its site, but you can still find it on Amazon and other online retailers; it's the least expensive GoPro model that shoots video in 4K.



Video and Photo Resolution

Not surprisingly, the Hero6 has the best video resolution, as it can shoot 4K video at 60 fps, and 1080p video at up to 240 fps, for slo-mo videos. Both Hero5 models shoot 4K video at 30 fps, but the Black model can film 1080p slo-mo at 120 fps, versus 90 fps for the Hero5 Session.The GoPro Hero is the only non-4K model, as its video resolution tops out at 1440p/60 fps. It also has no slo-mo capabilities.



Both Black models can take 12MP stills, while the Hero5 Session and GoPro Hero can take 10MP stills.



Display

The Hero6, Hero5 Black and Hero have a similar design, which also means they have a touchscreen LCD on their backs, which helps when composing shots. Only the Hero6 has touch zoom, though. The Hero5 Session does not have a touch display.

Other Features

All four cameras have digital video stabilization and voice control, though both features are expanded on the Hero6, so that videos should be much smoother. Only the Hero6 has an HDR mode, which helps when taking photos that have both bright and dark areas. The Hero6 and Hero5 Black models have GPS, so they can geotag your photos and videos; the Session lacks this feature. Likewise, both Black models have three microphones, where the Session has two; consequently, the Black cameras can record stereo audio.

The Hero6 also has 5GHz Wi-Fi, which will let you download video faster from it.

All cameras are water-resistant to 33 feet; GoPro and other third parties also sell cases which let you bring the cameras much deeper.

Battery Life

The Hero6 Black, Hero5 Black and Hero have 1220mAh batteries, while the Hero5 Session has a 1000mAh battery. You should expect slightly longer battery life out of the Black models, especially if you turn off their rear displays.



Size and Weight

The Hero6, Hero5 Black and Hero measure 2.4 x 1.8 x 1.3 inches and weigh 4.2 ounces. The Hero5 Session is smaller, at 1.5 x 1.5 x 1.4 inches, but weighs a touch more, at 4.5 ounces.

MORE: Best Action Cameras

Best Overall GoPro Hero7 Black GoPro's latest action camera delivers impressively smooth footage while introducing other welcome features like livestreaming and an enhanced time-lapse mode for an attractive price. View Site

Best Midrange GoPro GoPro Hero5 Black The Hero5 Black is the most usable GoPro yet, thanks to a waterproof design, voice controls and a much-improved onscreen interface. View Site

Most Compact GoPro Hero 5 Session View Site

Older GoPro Models

Though GoPro no longer directly sells these models, they are still available online. GoPro still offers support for these models through its website.

