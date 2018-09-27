Pixelstand Is a Slick Wireless Charger for Pixel 3

Google is reportedly working on a new wireless charging dock called the Pixelstand. And it could be launching with its Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL next month.



Credit:MySmartPrice

MySmartPrice recently published an image of the purported peripheral. It shows a wireless charger that, by default, will allow you to prop up the phone instead of laying it down on a charging pad. It comes with a USB-C connector that sits under the base of the stand, which if the picture is correct, comes with an orange finish.

Although not much is known about the Pixelstand, it appears that the device — if real in the picture — would only accommodate one handset at a time. Whether it'll work with other Pixel products is unknown.

According to MySmartPrice, a previous leak of the Pixelstand suggested that when you place the Pixel 3 on the accessory, the user interface changes to reveal larger buttons for turning on music, accessing your phone, and other features. In other words, Google clearly views the Pixelstand as a device you can use to continue interacting with the smartphone while it's charging.

Arguably the most interesting rumor surrounding the Pixelstand is that it might also double as a speaker. Google makes similarly small devices with speakers built in, so it wouldn't be a stretch for the company to offer that. But whether the charging components could sit alongside a speaker without causing any problems to functionality is unknown.

We'll know for sure what Google has planned on Oct. 9, when its Pixel event kicks off from New York City. As always, we'll be there to cover every last announcement.