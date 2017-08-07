Google Slashes Pixel By $200, But Should You Bite?

If Google's Pixel phone has caught your eye, there's never been a better time to buy one — so long as you're aware that a newer version will be along in a few months.



Google today (Aug. 7) dropped the price on its flagship phone, selling the 32GB 5-inch Pixel for $524. That's a $125 discount off its normal asking price.

The savings are even greater if you prefer the 5.5-inch Pixel XL. The 32GB model of that phablet now costs $569, or $200 off the regular price. Opt for monthly payments on either model, and you'll pay $21.83 for the Pixel or $23.71 for the Pixel XL over 24 months.





Note that these prices are only available when you buy the phone through Google or the Project Fi wireless service. Verizon is still charging the regular prices of $649 and $769 for the Pixel and Pixel XL, respectively.

Google's throwing in one other incentive to get you to pick up a new Pixel. You can also grab one of its Daydream VR headsets for free when you buy a Pixel. The $79 cost of the Daydream VR is knocked off your total when you go to pay for your new phone.

Google bills this reduced Google pricing as a limited time offer. It's clear that Google is trying to clear out phone inventory in advance of this fall's expected launch of the Google Pixel 2. Rumors about that follow-up model suggest that the Pixel successor will look a lot like the current version, only with a much-improved processor; the larger phone could feature an extended display as well as squeezable sides for activating the built-in Google Assistant.

If Google follows last year's phone rollout, look for the new Pixels to arrive in October. If you can't wait until then or don't need the latest smartphones, the reduced price for the current Pixel lineup lets you get one of the best pure Android phones at a very nice discount.