Leak: Google Pixel Watches to Launch Alongside Pixel 3

Google will hold a big hardware event this fall that will include not only two new Pixel 3 handsets, but also an entirely new product category for the company, according to a reliable source.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)



In a tweet on Thursday (May 10), noted leaker Evan Blass reported that Google will hold a special hardware event in the fall that will include Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL announcements. Additionally, Blass, who heard the news from what he called "a reliable source," said Google will also showcase a second-generation pair of Pixel Buds earbuds, along with a new Pixel smartwatch.

This is the first time we've heard from the rumor mill that the event will also include a Pixel-branded smartwatch. Up until now, Google has left smartwatches up to its partners.

By offering a smartwatch in addition to new earbuds and new Pixel handsets, Google is more firmly committing to competing against Apple, which offers its own slate of products in those categories. It also gives the company more control over the overall experience and lets it showcase what its operating systems can do.

Blass' source didn't say what the Pixel watch might look like or how it might work. But Google has recently revealed more information about its Wear OS (formerly Android Wear). All Wear OS watches will gain new Google Assistant features, including an always-on microphone, text-to-speech conversion when wearing a headset and suggested actions.

Other Wear OS features include continuous heart rate monitoring in the Google Fit app and battery efficiency features.

An even more recent report says that Google is working on three new Pixel watches, but it's not yet clear how the models would differ. The codenames are reportedly Ling, Triton and Sardine.