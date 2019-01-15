Google Pixel 3 Lite Benchmarked — And It Isn’t Pretty

Google is said to be working on a new line of Pixel 3 handsets dubbed the Pixel 3 Lite and the Pixel 3 Lite XL.

The idea behind the smartphones, according to the report, is to deliver Pixel 3 functionality without forcing buyers to break the bank. But some newly leaked benchmarks suggests the handsets might also fall short on the power front.

Over at Geekbench, a phone going by the name "Foxconn Pixel 3 XL" has emerged. According to the listing, which was earlier reported on by BGR, it comes with Android 9.0 and runs on a Snapdragon 710 processor. It also comes with 6GB of RAM. In other words, all signs are pointing to the handset in question being the Pixel 3 Lite XL.

According to the listing, the smartphone comes with a score of 1805 on single-core testing and 5790 in multi-core testing. That's pretty low compared to the standard Pixel 3. In our testing of the Pixel 3 XL's multi-core performance, it earned a score of 7684. Apple's iPhone XS Max is the top performer in our testing with a score of 11,515.

The findings are a little disappointing, if they're real. Google appears to be taking a page out of Apple's book by offering a "lite" version of its flagship phones. But Apple bundled the same processor in all three of its new handsets, ensuring the iPhone XR could perform about as well as the higher-end models. Google, however, has apparently opted for significantly underpowered performance to keep the smartphone's price down.

But before we get too far ahead of ourselves, it's important to remember that Google has not actually confirmed the Pixel 3 Lite yet. And while it's possible that the smartphone, which is currently branded Foxconn because that's the company assembling it, is in the works and ready for launch, it's also possible that it will go nowhere.

Judging by the benchmark data, however, if the smartphone is real, it won't be nearly as powerful as some might like.