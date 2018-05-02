Best Buy Slashes $500 Off Pixel 2 XL

If you're in the market for a Google Pixel 2 XL, now's the time to pounce.



Best Buy is offering a stellar deal on Google's latest flagship if you don't mind being forced to play by some rules. In fact, the deal is so good, you could stand to save a whopping $500 on your purchase.

If you head over to Best Buy today and opt to buy the 64GB Pixel 2 XL, you'll see it's available with a $500 savings. The deal is made possible by knocking the monthly fee for the handset down from $35.41 a month to $14.57 per month for a period of two years. The offer is not available when you pay full price for the smartphone or try to use it on any other carrier but Verizon's network.

But those aren't the only caveats.

In order to qualify for the $500 savings, you'll be forced to only choose the 64GB model. You'll need to commit to a 24-month agreement with Verizon. And although it might sound nice to get a $500 check from Best Buy and Verizon, that won't be happening. Instead, you'll be getting bill credits for the 24 month period that will bring your total savings to the $500 mark.

The move could be a sign that Best Buy is trying to make room another flagship Andrid handset: the LG G7 ThinQ, which will be unveiled at a New York City event today (May 2). It might also be a move by Google to ignite some interest in its flagship handset as it prepares to launch a new iteration sometime later in the year.

Whatever the case, the deal could be a compelling one for those shopping for a high-end handset. While there are certainly other devices that are more powerful and have better cameras, the Pixel 2 XL is no slouch. And if you want the true Android experience with a nice camera and ample power for most, it's a nice option.

If you're interested in taking advantage of Best Buy's offer, click here. The company doesn't say on its website how long its deal will last.