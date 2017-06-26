Google Pixel 2 Specs Leaked: Here's What to Expect

Google isn't discussing its plans for the future of Pixel, but that hasn't stopped the rumor mill. And now there are more reports of what the Google Pixel 2 might offer when it's released later this year.

Over the weekend, XDA Developers obtained spec information on the upcoming Google Pixel 2 line. According to the site, the data came from a person who has "spent time" with one of the handsets, suggesting the information is accurate. Interestingly, the person says that there are just two Google Pixel 2 handsets planned for this year, rather than the rumored three.

Here's what XDA Developers is hearing:

Taimen (5.99 inches)

The larger of the two handsets, Taimen (a codename for the Google Pixel 2) will deliver a 5.99-inch OLED display with 1440p resolution, according to the report. The smartphone will come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 processor and have up to 128GB of storage and 4GB of RAM.

The source told XDA Developers that the Taimen model will have a thin bezel, though it's unclear whether its screen will entirely cover the face.

On the back, you'll find a two-tone finish like the original Google Pixel, as well as a single-lens camera. The camera will have a dual LED flash, according to the report.

Walleye (4.97 inches)

The other Google Pixel handset, codenamed Walleye, will reportedly come with a 4.97-inch screen, according to the XDA Developers report. However, unlike the Taimen, which will come with a refreshed design, Walleye will deliver a nearly identical look and feel to last year's smaller Google Pixel, the report says.

In a nod to Apple, Google is planning to remove Walleye's headphone jack so it can make room for stereo speakers.

On the power front, Walleye will similarly offer the Snapdragon 835 processor and have 4GB of RAM. However, it'll come with just 64GB of storage.

Unanswered Questions

Some other major questions haven't been answered. For instance, we still don't know how much these devices will cost and when they might hit store shelves. And while we believe they'll be known as Pixel 2, the XDA Developers source suggests it's possible Google could go back to Nexus branding.

Look for much more on Google's upcoming Pixel handsets in the coming weeks.